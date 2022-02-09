Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Linda Begue

Linda Sue Begue, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 5, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m Thursday before the funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com





















