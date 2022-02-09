Linda Begue Posted on February 9, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Linda Begue Linda Sue Begue, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 5, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m Thursday before the funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!