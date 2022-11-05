Lila Ritter

CAREY — Lila J. Ritter, 80, of Carey, passed away at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, with family by her side.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey and one hour (10-11 a.m.) before the services at the church Monday. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Crawford United Methodist Church with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Carey Athletic Boosters and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Lila’s family and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!