FOREST — Lee Ellen Spain, age 62, of Forest, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her residence.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Forest EMS or CHP Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45853.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

