Larry Wagner

Posted on January 21, 2023
TIFFIN — The Rev. Larry L. Wagner, 77, of Tiffin, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services for Larry are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Visitation for family and friends is 2-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services Tuesday at Fairmont Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Refuge Apostolic Church. 

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com

