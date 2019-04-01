Home Obituaries Kenneth Bloomfield Jr.

Kenneth Bloomfield Jr.

Posted on April 1, 2019
Kenneth Ray Bloomfield Jr.
Kenneth Ray Bloomfield Jr.

BUCYRUS —  Kenneth Ray Bloomfield Jr., 31, of Bucyrus, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 29, 2019, at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com.

