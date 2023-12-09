Kelly Brodman

Kelly L. Brodman, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away unexpectantly Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Kelly L. Brodman are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Color Guard and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

