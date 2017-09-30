Home Obituaries Keith Siferd

Keith Siferd

Posted on September 30, 2017
Keith E. Siferd of Deshler died at 9:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was 57.

Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Findlay First Church of the Nazarene, Findlay. The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Mike McClurg officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, McComb.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, Findlay, in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

