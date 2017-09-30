Keith Siferd

Keith E. Siferd of Deshler died at 9:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was 57.

Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Findlay First Church of the Nazarene, Findlay. The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Mike McClurg officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, McComb.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, Findlay, in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!