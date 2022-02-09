Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kathleen Pfeifer

BUCYRUS — Kathleen M. Pfeifer, age 72, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

There will be no services per her request. There will be a private burial at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society.

Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com

