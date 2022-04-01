Kathleen McNutt

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Kathleen (Kathy) S. McNutt, age 71, of Forest, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, of natural causes in Marion General Hospital.

A public celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at Gormley Park pavilion, Forest. A private graveside service will be held at Jackson Center Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Drumm officiating.

Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Forest Christian Preschool in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!