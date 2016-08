STUART, Fla. — Judith Ann Latham, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, April 15, 2016 after a brief battle with cancer.

She was 67.

A small, informal and private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society.

Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart, Florida, handled the arrangements.

