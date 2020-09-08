Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Juanita A. Chavana, 85, of Carey, died at 8:28 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Keep COVID in mind. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Merrill officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

