John Pirnstill 

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — John K. Pirnstill, 81, of Port Clinton, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

John was born April 14, 1940, in Bucyrus to the late Karl and Martha (Bieber) Pirnstill. He was married Sept. 11, 1960, to Sue (Stiefel) Pirnstill who preceded him in death on May 17, 2007.

John is survived by daughter Elizabeth “Betsy” (Scott) Stecher, of Marblehead; and son Michael (Amy) Pirnstill, of Marion; grandchildren Nathan Stecher, Katie (Shane) Rode, Logan Pirnstill and Aaron Pirnstill; brother Tom Pirnstill, of Lake, Michigan; sister Yvonne (Donald) Hedges, of Marblehead; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brother Jim; and sister-in-law Paula Pirnstill.

John graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1958 and Ohio State University in 1963 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

He worked for DuPont in Parkersburg, West Virginia and Circleville, West Virginia before moving to Rochester, New York, where he worked for the Mobile Chemical Company. He returned to Upper Sandusky where he was plant manager for Guardian Industries and also owned and operated Key Plastics. Retirement took him to Marblehead where he resided until his death.

In later years he consulted for Safelite and AGC. His fondest hobby was singing and he participated in several church choirs in both Marblehead and Port Clinton. John was a charter member of the ROMEO group which met each Friday for lunch. He also enjoyed volunteering at Magruder Hospital. He loved attending all events where his grandchildren were present and was an avid Ohio State fan.

A memorial service is 3 p.m. March 27 in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marblehead, with Pastor Beth Westphal officiating and a light supper to follow. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-3 pm March 27.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Magruder Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary in Port Clinton or the Cleft Pallet Children’s Fund, The 700 Club, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463

(Pd.030922)