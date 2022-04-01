Jarry Case Posted on April 1, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! PICKERINGTON — Jarry Allen Case, age 78, of Pickerington, passed away March 18, 2022, at home. Jarry’s celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. April 9 at the American Legion in Pickerington, 7725 Refugee Road, Pickerington, OH 43147. The American Legion will open at 3 p.m. The memorial service will be followed by full military honors. Condolences may be made at www.pfeiferfuneral.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!