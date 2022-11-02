Jane C. Bell, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service for Jane C. Bell is 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation is one hour before service time Nov. 12 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!