James Craft

CAREY — James E. Craft, age 71, of Bucyrus and formerly of Carey, died peacefully Friday, March 4, 2022, in the care of his nephew in New Philadelphia.

Services honoring Jim’s life will be observed privately by his family. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home of Carey is honored to serve Jim’s family and condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

