James Beaston

James Eugene Beaston, age 65, of Upper Sandusky, passed Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service will start at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with Dennis Livingston officiating, and burial to follow at Oceola Cemetery, Oceola.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society or to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

