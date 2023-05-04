Earl Herman Prince, age 75, of Nevada, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Ohio State University Hospital East, Columbus.

Funeral services for Herman Prince are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Ray Lasalle officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, one hour before service time at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Angeline School and Industries or Upper Sandusky Church of the Nazarene and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

