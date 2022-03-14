Glenn Gibson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Glenn E. “Hoot” Gibson, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 9 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Glenn “Hoot” Gibson will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Visitation will be held two hours before service time, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. For those attending the visitation or funeral, the family prefers casual attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

