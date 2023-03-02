George Kraus

George E. Kraus, age 70, of Tiffin, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at St. Francis Home in Tiffin.

A memorial service for George E. Kraus is 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jan Kucera officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or the the St. Francis Home and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

