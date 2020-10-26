Home Obituaries Genevieve E. Bowling

Genevieve E. Bowling

Posted on October 26, 2020
CAREY — Genevieve E. Bowling, of Carey, died at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. She was 83.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with the Rev. Gary Stumbo officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

