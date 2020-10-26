Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Genevieve E. Bowling, of Carey, died at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. She was 83.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with the Rev. Gary Stumbo officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

