Gary Lehman

Posted on July 26, 2018
Gary Lehman died Friday, July 6, 2018, at his home. He was 81.

Burial will be private at Old Mission Cemetery. A memorial celebration open to the public will be held from 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Wyandot County Rod and Gun Club, 15127 CH 113, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial donations can be made to the Wyandot County Rod and Gun Club or Wyandot County Coonhunters in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

