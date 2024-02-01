Fred Brown

CAREY — Fred William Brown, age 98, of Mount Blanchard, passed away at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay Street, Carey. A funeral will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, with Military Honors provided by the Carey Honor Guard.

Donations may be made in Fred’s honor to Delaware Township Fire Department, 601 S. Main St., Mount Blanchard, OH 45867.

Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Home is honored to serve Fred’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

