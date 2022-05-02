Eugene Michener

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Eugene “Gene” E. Michener, age 91, of Bucyrus, died at 4:44 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at home.

A memorial service for Gene is 11 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Sean McLeod officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church or Avita Home Health and Hospice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

