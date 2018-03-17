Edwin A. Keirns

MARION — Edwin A. “Eddie” “Buzz” Keirns, age 73, of Marion, died as a result of an auto accident on March 4, 2018.

Friends and family may honor Buzz’s life from visitation 10 a.m. to noon March 24 at Trinity Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at noon at the church with the Rev. Jim Vanmeter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forward Sunday school class, the Marion County Humane Society or the Wyandot County Sportsman Club Fishing Derby.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit cremationservicesofohio.com. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio is in charge of arrangements.

