Douglas Bland

SYCAMORE — Douglas F. Bland, age 62, formerly of Findlay and formerly of Sycamore, died at 4:26 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Douglas are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Jesse Knapp officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Seneca County. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

