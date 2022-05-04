Dorothy Downs

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Dorothy “Dottie” Downs, age 84, of Bluffton, and formerly of Sycamore, died at 6:58 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Willow Ridge Nursing Home, Bluffton.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday before the funeral service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!