Donna Stowe

Donna J. Stowe of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at the emergency room of Bucyrus Community Hospital, Bucyrus.

Visitation is 12-4 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donna J. Stowe Memorial Fund and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences can be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

