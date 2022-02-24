Donald Fredritz

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Donald W. “Donnie” Fredritz, of Avon Lake and formerly of Carey, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center in Westlake. He was 69.

A celebration of Donnie’s life is 7 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. three hours before the service at the funeral home. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and sent to the funeral home.