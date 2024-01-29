Donald Fisher

Donald D. Fisher, age 88, of Nevada, passed away Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services for Don Fisher are 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Nevada Cemetery with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Friday at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to ww.lucasbatton.com.

