MOUNT VERNON — D. Dean Durbin, age 72, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born April 28, 1949, in Mount Vernon, to the late Lester and Betty June (Clutter) Durbin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda (Tatman) Durbin; daughter, Dena (Dave) Courtad; sisters, Sandy (Kelly) Black and Kathy (Craig) Sutter; sisters-in-law, Beverly Durbin Horn and Dixie Brown; step-grandchildren, Jenaya (Joey) Clabaugh, Jamie (Brian) Barrows, Jodi (Ryan) Holman and Jessica (Matt) Smiley. He also is survived by several step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his aunt, Marilyn Magors.

He was preceded in death by a son, Dana Smith; a brother, Larry Durbin; and a sister, Nancy Durbin Hoovler.

Dean Durbin was a long time resident of Mount Vernon. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1967. He worked for United Producers Inc. for 38 years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and his precious dog Bailey. He spent a lot of his time at OSU football games, tailgating and the OSU basketball games. He also enjoyed driving around in his convertible Mustang.

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

The Snyder Funeral Home — Lasater Chapel in Mount Vernon, is handling the arrangements for the Family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in D. Dean Durbin’s memory to Knox County 4-H, P.O. Box 1268, Mount Vernon, OH 43050

To express a condolence to the Durbin family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd.030922)