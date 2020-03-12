Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















LAKE PLACID, Fla. — David Wesley Bohlen, 68, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

David was a son of Julia (Richardson) and Wilbert Bohlen, of Wharton. He was born July 17, 1951, in Findlay.

He is survived by his life partner and wife of 36 years, Robyn; son, Jared; daughter, Regina; two sisters, Cindy Bishop and Holly Bohlen, of rural Wharton; and a niece, Rachel.

David was the service manager for the Alan Jay Automotive Network Group in Clewiston and Sebring, Florida.

David was a Christian by faith.

He had a passion for being out on the water and took that passion to become a senior rated boat driver for USA Water Ski and Water Sports.

He enjoyed riding his three-wheelers, air boating in the Everglades, listening to classic rock music and NASCAR.

He was a long-time member of the Broward County Airboat Halftrack and Conservation Club.

He loved to be with his family and friends any time they could get together.

A service to celebrate David’s life was March 5 at the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida, with Pastor Eli Hendricks officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Words of comfort to the family may be posted on scottfuneralservices.com.