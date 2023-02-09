David E. Ritter, age 65, passed away Feb. 7, 2023, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for David Ritter is 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Eric Anderson officiating. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. one hour before the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Fairhaven Community or Promedica Hospice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to ww.lucasbatton.com

