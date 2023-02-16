David Buckley

David Ray Buckley, age 74, of Carey, passed away Feb. 9, 2023, at his residence.

A funeral service was held Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment followed in Price Cemetery Union County. Visitation was held Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospice or Angeline Industries.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

