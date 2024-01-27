Daniel Kearns Jr.

SYCAMORE — Daniel F. Kearns Jr., age 62, of 207 W. Seventh St., Sycamore, died at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Nevada.

Funeral services for Dan are 11 a.m. Monday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wyandot County Chapter of Pheasants Forever or Sycamore United Methodist Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at altonmoorefuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!