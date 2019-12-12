Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Daniel C. Miller, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 26, 1945, in Bucyrus to the late Delmo C. and Octavene M. (Bennett) Miller.

Mr. Miller married Patricia A. Schramm on May 10, 1969, and they celebrated over 50 years of marriage, she survives in Upper Sandusky.

He also is survived by two daughters, Jeanette Simon, Delaware; Danielle (William) Gatchell, Delaware; three grandchildren, Victoria Simon and Jillian and Peyton Gatchell, all of Delaware; and a sister, Rosalind “Posie” Snyder, Upper Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Arden Miller; a sister, Alice Thiel; and a son-in-law, Robert Simon Jr.

Miller served as a medic in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of Emmanuel UCC, Upper Sandusky.

Miller retired from Union Carbide Co., Fostoria.

He was a member of AMVETS Post 777, Upper Sandusky.

He enjoyed gardening, he even had his own greenhouse, cooking, baking bread, fireworks, science fiction movies, Lake Erie, playing guitar, his motorcycle, the outdoors and wildlife.

When he was a young man, he served as a lifeguard at Oceola. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with military conors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Wyandot County Pheasants Forever, Wyandot County Historical Society or Emmanuel UCC in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To view the life tribute video, send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com