Clarice K. Atherholt, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 7:31 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Services for Clarice Atherholt were private with Pastor Brad McKibben officiating, and burial taking place at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Trinity U.C.C. or the American Cancer Society and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to ww.lucasbatton.com.

