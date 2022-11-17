Charles Wright

FOREST — Charles E. Wright, of Forest, died Nov. 15, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center. He was 90.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with the Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

