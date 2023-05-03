Charles Dill

CAREY — Charles “Joshua” Dill, age 36, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Riverside United Methodist Hospital.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Donations may be made in Joshua’s honor to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Joshua’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

