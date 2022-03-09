Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Charlene L. Williams, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion.

Charlene was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Marion, to Clarence and Lalah (Powell) Austin. She married Richard A. Williams Sr. on March 27, 1954, and he passed away March 31, 2010.

She is survived by her five children, Gary (Tracy) Williams, of Marion; Richard (Norma) Williams II, of Upper Sandusky; Kevin (Robin) Williams, of Upper Sandusky; Julie (Steve) Piatt, of Nevada; and Darin Williams, of Upper Sandusky; 21 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Vernon, Clarence Jr., Dallas, Jerry and Jack Austin; and sisters, Irene Ward, June Uncapher, Mary Jane Wickman, Melba Rieff and Alice Hawk.

Charlene worked for 32 years as a quality control inspector for Liqui-Box in Upper Sandusky.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and of Warpole Chapter No. 366 OES, both in Upper Sandusky.

For hobbies, Charlene enjoyed playing bingo, raising flowers and following OSU football. She was extremely proud of her children and loved spending time with family and following her family’s various activities, often sending them cards and letters, and never missing an opportunity of telling them how much she loved them.

She will be remembered as a woman of faith who was always lifting her family up in prayer and with scripture verses.

Funeral services for Charlene Williams are 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill cemetery. Visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging and sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

