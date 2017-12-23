Bernard Frankart

CAREY — Bernard C. Frankart, of New Riegel, died at 6:57 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at his residence. He was 83.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, with the Rev. Tim Kummerer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be made at StombaughBatton.com.

