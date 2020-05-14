Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















WOOSTER — Arthur Dale Bare, 80, died from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease May 12, 2020, at Danbury Senior Living in Wooster.

A memorial service will be held at Westerville Community United Church of Christ at a later date. Private burial will take place at Grand Prairie Cemetery, in Marion.

The Bare family is grateful to the caregivers at Danbury Senior living and Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare for their thoughtful care given to Dale.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s memory to Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691, or to Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Road, Westerville, OH 43081.

McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.

