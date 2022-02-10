Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Arba Row Jr.

FINDLAY — Arba Row Jr., 70, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, peacefully with his family by his side.

He was born Sept. 11, 1951, to Arba Sr. and Pauline Row in Carey, and they preceded him in death. On Feb. 19, 1972, he married the love of his life Brenda Row, and they had two children, Mark (Renee) Row and Amy Row; and one grandson, Cole Sowers, all of Carey.

Arby is survived by two brothers and one sister, Linda (Larry) Snook, Findlay; David (Amy) Row, Vickery; and Sammy (Nese) Row, Bokeelia, Florida.

Beck Ross preceded him in death.

Arby graduated from Carey High School in 1969, and he retired from Guardian Industries in 2014. He loved spending time with his family and riding his Harley. He was an avid Raiders and Cubs fan.

Visitation for Arby is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with the services to follow at Crawford United Methodist Church, Carey. There will be a celebration of life following the service in the banquet hall of the VFW in Carey. The family requests masks to be worn for visitation and funeral.

Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.

(Pd.021022)