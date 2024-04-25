Anne Kirchner

Anne H. Kirchner, age 100, passed Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Westbrook Assisted Living, Upper Sandusky.

She was born July 19, 1923, in Little Falls, New York, to the late Louis and Mary (Medved) Marosek. She married Daniel A. Kirchner on June 22, 1946, and he passed Dec. 1, 2007.

Mrs. Kirchner is survived by her son, Daniel (Teresa) Kirchner, Findlay; a granddaughter, Tessa (Dustin) Sabo; and a great-grandchild, Wyatt Sabo.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jean Chafin; four brothers; and three sisters.

She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1941 and Utica School of Business Commerce in 1943, both in New York.

She was a secretary in a doctor’s office in Little Falls and was a librarian at the Upper Sandusky Community Library for 15 years.

Mrs. Kirchner was a member of Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church.

She was past president of church ouncil, past member of Alpha Chapter of Tri-Sigma Sorority, Rosary Altar Society, Wyandot County Historical Society and she previously served on the Upper Sandusky Park Board.

Mrs. Kirchner enjoyed oil painting, ice skating, knitting, reading, dancing, and golfing. In 1976, she was recognized as the first female to officially make a hole-in-one at Lincoln Hills Golf Course.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Peter School Endowment Fund or the Wyandot County Council on Aging in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

