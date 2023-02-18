Alfreda Layne Posted on February 18, 2023 0 MARION — Alfreda Charlotte Layne, age 88, of Caledonia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Marion General Hospital. Honoring our mother’s wishes there will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to 1st Consolidated Fire District at 115 N. High St., Caledonia, OH, or the Caledonia Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydfuneralmarion.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription