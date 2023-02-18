Alfreda Layne

MARION — Alfreda Charlotte Layne, age 88, of Caledonia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Marion General Hospital.

Honoring our mother’s wishes there will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to 1st Consolidated Fire District at 115 N. High St., Caledonia, OH, or the Caledonia Church of Christ.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydfuneralmarion.com

