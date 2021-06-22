Albert Clinger

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Albert Benjamin Clinger died June 17, 2021. He was 85.

Clinger was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Wyandot County, to Wilbur Edwin and Gail Lucille (McDaniel) Clinger. He was the seventh of nine children.

Surviving are siblings, Dr. Edwin James Clinger, Joyce Ellen (Clinger) Loepprich, Ann Louise (Clinger) Loeffler, Ferne Lucille (Clinger) Allan and Frank Wilbur Clinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Gail Clinger; his sisters, Elsie Elizabeth (Clinger) Hummel and Julia Irene (Clinger) Weaver; and a brother, Dr. Philip Charles Clinger.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-56. During his time, he was stationed in Germany and received an honorable discharge.