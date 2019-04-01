SYCAMORE — Alan R. Streng, of 6405 South Township Road 159, Tiffin died at 6:31 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at home. He was 64.

He was born Nov. 26, 1954, in Marion to James and Carla “June” (Shields) Streng.

He married Kathy (Bogard) Streng on July 1, 1972, and she survives.

Also surviving are children, Shanna (Jay) Price, rural Tiffin; and Tanya (Scott) Willis, Delaware; four grandsons; and three brothers, Ron (Karen) Streng, Ashland; Jeff Streng, Port Clinton; and John (Nan) Streng, Burgoon.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Streng and his parents.

Alan was a retired meat cutter having worked at the former Foodtown, Tiffin, for 25 years.

He also was a salesman for Culligan of Tiffin for 10 years.

He was a 1973 graduate of Mohawk High School and was a former member of the Eagles Lodge in Tiffin.

Funeral services for Alan will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore, with the Rev. Paul Fraser officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Sycamore United Church of Christ or the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.