January 09, 2017

Winter morning

Two walkers were not deterred by the cold today and could be seen enjoying the cold morning, with temperatures around 14 degrees, as they made their way through Stepping Stones Park just after sunrise.

A pair of deer run toward the woods on the south side of the park.
A pair of deer run toward the woods on the south side of the park.

Daily Chief-Union/Alissa Paolella

