Zorina Swinehart

Zorina M. Swinehart, age 63, of Forest, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at her home.

Services for Zorina M. Swinehart are 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home of Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Jackson Center Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or Angeline School and Industry, and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

