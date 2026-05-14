Home Obituaries Carl Dyer

Carl Dyer

Posted on May 14, 2026
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Carl E. Dyer, of Sycamore, died Thursday, May 7, 2026, at his home in Sycamore. He was 70.

A celebration of life service for Carl Dyer will be announced at a later date.

Lucas Batton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

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