Carl Dyer Posted on May 14, 2026 0 Carl E. Dyer, of Sycamore, died Thursday, May 7, 2026, at his home in Sycamore. He was 70. A celebration of life service for Carl Dyer will be announced at a later date. Lucas Batton Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription