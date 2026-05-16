Kathi Rostash

Kathi L. Rostash, age 74, of Nevada, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky Kathi was born July 19, 1951, in Mansfield to Donald J. and Janet E. (Swetlic) Parrett, both of whom are deceased.

Kathi married John W. Rostash on Feb. 2, 1991, and he preceded her in death Oct. 14, 2023.

Kathi is survived by her son, Jason (Donna) Spaide, of Imperial, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donn Parrett.

Kathi graduated from Ontario High School in 1969. She worked at a variety of places such as Brown Derby, Moose Lodge No. 669 and WPI through the years, eventually retiring to be a homemaker and caretaker.

Kathi was a member of Upper Sandusky Church of the Nazarene and a former member of the Bucyrus Moose.

For hobbies, she enjoyed supporting her church, working on her computer and had a special gift for making delicious desserts.

Funeral services for Kathi L. Rostash are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Steve Anstine officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Church of the Nazarene and may be sent to Lu-cas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.